UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In India Rises By 9,216 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) India has confirmed 9,216 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,615,757, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 470,115 people, with 391 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.04 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,765 new coronavirus cases, with 477 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 785,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 264.15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

