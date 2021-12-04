UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 8,603 Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) India has confirmed 8,603 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,624,360, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 470,530 people, with 415 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.05 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,216 new coronavirus cases, with 391 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 787,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 264.89 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.