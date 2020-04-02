UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Kyrgyzstan Rises To 116 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Kyrgyzstan has increased by five over the past 24 hours to 116 people, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"As of April 2, 2020, five new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the republic. Of these, two were in the Osh Region... one was in the city of Osh and two... in the Batken Region," a spokesman for the center said.

Five people are in intensive care, two are in critical condition on artificial lung ventilation. Five people have recovered.

In connection with the coronavirus outbreak, a state of emergency was earlier declared in some Kyrgyz regions.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in neighboring Uzbekistan has increased by six to 187 over the past 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The Uzbek health authorities have registered two disease related fatalities so far, while a total of 12 patients have recovered.

To date, more than 937,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 47,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

