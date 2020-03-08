UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rises to 11 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia has risen to 11, the kingdom's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Health reports that four new cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in three women and one man," the ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that the total number was brought to 11.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, citing an official source from the Interior Ministry, given that all 11 cases are in Qatif governorate, the authorities have decided to suspend temporarily entry into and exit from it to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, permanent residents of the governorate will be able to return to their homes.

In addition, all government and private institutions in the governorate will suspend their operations, while only basic facilities that provide necessary services, such as pharmacies, supply stores and others, will continue to work.

To date, COVID-19 has killed over 3,500 people worldwide and infected over 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.