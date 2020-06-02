UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Transnistria Rises by 4 to 989 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by 4 - nearly the same as the day before - to 989, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 38, the center said.

A total of seven people have recovered over the past day (nearly the same as on Sunday), so the number of recoveries has reached 573.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 371,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,057,000.