UPDATE - Number of COVID Cases in Transnistria Rises by 16 to 833, No New Deaths - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by 16 - up from 11 the day before - to 833, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll is unchanged from yesterday's figure, at 34, the center said.

A total of 21 people have recovered over the past day (up from 11 on Tuesday), so the number of recoveries has reached 418.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 318,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4,789,000.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 4,968,000, with over 326,000 deaths and more than 1,885,000 recoveries.