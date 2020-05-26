UPDATE - Number of COVID Cases in Transnistria Rises by 9 to 887, No New Deaths - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by nine - down from 22 the day before - to 887, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll is unchanged from yesterday's figure, at 35, the center said.

A total of five people have recovered over the past day (down from 14 on Sunday), so the number of recoveries has reached 489.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 342,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 5.3 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 5,467,000, with over 344,000 deaths and more than 2,196,000 recoveries.