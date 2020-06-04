UPDATE - Number of COVID Cases in Transnistria Surpasses 1,000, Death Toll at 39 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by 11 - up from four the day before - to 1,004, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll has gone up by 1 to 39, the center said.

A total of 13 people have recovered over the past day (up from seven on Tuesday), so the number of recoveries has reached 593.

