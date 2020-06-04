UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of COVID Cases In Transnistria Surpasses 1,000, Death Toll At 39 - Response Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:50 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID Cases in Transnistria Surpasses 1,000, Death Toll at 39 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by 11 - up from four the day before - to 1,004, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll has gone up by 1 to 39, the center said.

A total of 13 people have recovered over the past day (up from seven on Tuesday), so the number of recoveries has reached 593.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 379,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6.2 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally amounts to some 6.4 million, with over 384,000 deaths and more than 2.7 million recoveries.

