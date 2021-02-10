UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of Global New COVID-19 Cases Falling - World Health Organization

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:10 AM

UPDATE - Number of Global New COVID-19 Cases Falling - World Health Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The number of global new COVID-19 cases is decreasing, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

"For the fourth week in a row, the number of global new cases reported fell, with 3.1 million new cases last week, a17% decline compared to the previous week," the WHO said.

"This is the lowest figure since the week of 26 October (15 weeks ago)," it said.

The WHO said that although there were still many countries with increasing numbers of cases, the tendency at the global  level was encouraging.

"The number of new deaths reported also fell for a second week in a row, with 88,000 new deaths reported last week, a 10% decline as compared to the previous week.

All WHO regions reported a decline in new cases, with five out of six regions reporting more than 10% decreases," the global health body said.

"Europe and the Region of the Americas saw the greatest drops in absolute numbers, with together nearly 0.5 million fewer new cases reported last week (153,000 and 320,000 fewer new cases reported, respectively). New deaths also declined in all regions except the Western Pacific, where mortality rates remained similar to the previous week," it said.

Related Topics

World Europe October All Million

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

6 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

7 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

8 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

8 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

8 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.