UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of Injured In Earthquake In China's Sichuan Province Rises To 28 - Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Number of Injured in Earthquake in China's Sichuan Province Rises to 28 - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) At least 28 people were injured as a result of a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which hit the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday, local emergencies department said on Weibo social media.

Earlier in the day, the Neijiang city's emergencies department said that a total of 17 people were injured.

The earthquake struck at 06:42 local time [22:42 GMT] in the county of Weiyuan to the west of Neijiang with the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

According to the emergencies department, fire brigades, rescuers and medics have been sent to the site.

High-speed train traffic has been temporarily suspended.

The footage circulating in social media shows serious destruction in some districts, with stones, debris from the buildings scattered over the surface.

The earthquake was felt in several counties and the damage was caused to the buildings located in the villages, where the houses are not strong enough to withstand the shocks. Since the earthquake struck early in the morning, most of the people were still asleep. That is why, the number of injured is growing rapidly. As of now, no deaths have been reported.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake China Social Media Traffic Neijiang SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

4 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

6 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

7 hours ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

7 hours ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

7 hours ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.