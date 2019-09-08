(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) At least 28 people were injured as a result of a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which hit the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday, local emergencies department said on Weibo social media.

Earlier in the day, the Neijiang city's emergencies department said that a total of 17 people were injured.

The earthquake struck at 06:42 local time [22:42 GMT] in the county of Weiyuan to the west of Neijiang with the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

According to the emergencies department, fire brigades, rescuers and medics have been sent to the site.

High-speed train traffic has been temporarily suspended.

The footage circulating in social media shows serious destruction in some districts, with stones, debris from the buildings scattered over the surface.

The earthquake was felt in several counties and the damage was caused to the buildings located in the villages, where the houses are not strong enough to withstand the shocks. Since the earthquake struck early in the morning, most of the people were still asleep. That is why, the number of injured is growing rapidly. As of now, no deaths have been reported.