UPDATE - Number of Injured in Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises to 35 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The number of those injured in the recent earthquake in western Turkey, with its epicenter located near the city of Duzce, rose from 22 to 35 on Wednesday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"According to available information, the number of injured has increased to 35. Thirty-two of them are in Duzce, one each in Istanbul, Bolu and Zonguldak," Koca wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quakes were recorded at 01:08 GMT. The epicenter was located 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) southwest of Duzce at a depth of seven kilometers.

According to preliminary data, nobody was killed in the earthquake. Classes in regional educational institutions were suspended.

Duzce Governor Cevdet Atay said that rescue teams started the relief work.

"Rescue teams have begun work on the ground, while information on the damage and casualties is not yet available. The electricity is out. All educational institutions in Duzce have suspended the educational process for one day as a precautionary measure due to the earthquake," Atay told the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that the earthquake was so powerful that the tremor could be felt in the capital city.