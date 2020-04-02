UPDATE - Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in Kazakhstan Tops 400 - State Commission

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) SULTAN, April 2 (Sputnik) - The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Kazakhstan has exceeded 400, the state commission's coronavirus response center said Thursday.

"Another 16 cases of coronavirus infection were registered, of which seven were in the city of Nur-Sultan, two in the Atyrau Region, six in the Karaganda Region, and one in the North Kazakhstan region," the center said.

"Overall, 402 coronavirus cases in the country were confirmed," it said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 937,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 47,000 deaths. More than 193,000 have recovered.