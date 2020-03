UPDATE - Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Outside of China Exceeds 28,600 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 3,940 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 28,600.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 3,948 to 28,673 in 104 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 202 to 686.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 80,904, the death count has reached 3,123.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 3,993 to 109,577, with 3,809 deaths.