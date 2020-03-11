UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Number Of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Outside Of China Exceeds 32,770 - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Outside of China Exceeds 32,770 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 4,100 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 32,770.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 4,105 to 32,778 in 109 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 186 to 872.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 80,924, the death count has reached 3,140.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 4,125 to 113,702, with 4,012 deaths.

