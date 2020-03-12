UPDATE - Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Outside of China Exceeds 37,370 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 4,590 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, whereas the total number of infected people exceeded 37,370.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 4,596 to 37,371 in 113 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 258 to 1,130.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 80,955, the death count has reached 3,162.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 4,627 to 118,326, with 4,292 deaths.