UPDATE - Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 167,500 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Nearly 14,000 people have gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 167,500, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its new coronavirus situation report.

The WHO said 167,511 cases had been confirmed worldwide, with 13,903 new ones over the past 24 hours.

It said the global death toll had risen by 862 to 6,606.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 81,077, the death count has reached 3,218.

The number of COVID-19 cases outside of China has increased by 13,874 to 86,434 in 151 countries, with 3,388 deaths.