UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 179,000 - WHO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

UPDATE - Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 179,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Over 11,500 people have gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its new coronavirus situation report.

The WHO said 179,112 cases had been confirmed worldwide, with 11,526 new ones over the past 24 hours.

It said the global death toll had risen by 475 to 7,426.

"Eight new countries/territories/areas (African Region [3], Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], Region of the Americas [3], and Western Pacific Region[1]) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, WHO is committed to working together with the travel, transport and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response," the WHO said.

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

3 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

5 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

6 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

6 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.