UPDATE - Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 179,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Over 11,500 people have gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 179,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its new coronavirus situation report.

The WHO said 179,112 cases had been confirmed worldwide, with 11,526 new ones over the past 24 hours.

It said the global death toll had risen by 475 to 7,426.

"Eight new countries/territories/areas (African Region [3], Eastern Mediterranean Region [1], Region of the Americas [3], and Western Pacific Region[1]) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, WHO is committed to working together with the travel, transport and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response," the WHO said.