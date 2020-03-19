UPDATE - Number of People Infected With Novel Coronavirus Globally Exceeds 191,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Over 15,100 people have gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) globally over the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases above 191,100, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its new coronavirus Situation Report 58.

The WHO said 191,127 cases had been confirmed worldwide, with 15,123 new ones over the past 24 hours.

It said the global death toll had risen by 786 to 7,807.

"One new country/territory/area (European Region [1]) has reported cases of COVID-19. Data presented in the COVID-19 Situation Reports has changed to reflect data reported as of 00:00CET. As this is the first Situation Report with the new reporting period, there is overlap of data between Situation Report 57 and this report, thus the number of new cases may not equal the difference between total cases in the two reports," the WHO said.