UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Number Of People Injured In Paris Explosion Reaches 37 - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:51 AM

UPDATE - Number of People Injured in Paris Explosion Reaches 37 - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) At least 37 people have been injured, with four of them in critical condition, following an explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, French Minister of Interior and Overseas Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday.

Darmanin said the explosion occurred in the building of the American academy fashion design school on Saint Jacques Street and confirmed that four people were in critical condition. He did not rule out that dead bodies would be found under the rubble overnight.

He added that the authorities had no information about what caused the explosion.

Earlier on Wednesday, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing the city's police prefecture, that 29 people have been injured, with four people being in critical condition, following the blast. According to prosecutors, the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Eyewitnesses said that there was a strong smell of gas.

The explosion occurred on the Alphonse Laveran square, not far from the American Academy fashion design school. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived at the scene. According to police data, the facades of several houses collapsed, and several neighboring houses caught fire.

Rescue workers are looking for at least two more people who are still under the rubble, the broadcaster said. About 270 firefighters and 70 fire engines are reportedly being deployed at the scene.

The prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the unintentional infliction of harm, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau told BFMTV, adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

The authorities called on the citizens to avoid the streets surrounding the scene, the broadcaster reported.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Paris Gas From

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.