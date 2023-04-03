UPDATE - Number of People Injured in St. Petersburg Cafe Blast Rises to 32 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The explosion at a cafe in Russia's St. Petersburg, which resulted in the death of one person, left a total of 32 people injured, the Russian Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that an unidentified explosive device had gone off in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg. The health ministry said late on Sunday night that 30 people had been injured by the blast. A source told Sputnik that Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky had been killed by the explosion.

"According to the latest data, in St. Petersburg, as a result of the incident in a cafe, 32 people were injured, one person died. The condition of 10 victims is assessed as severe; 16 are in moderate condition, including a 14-year-old girl; 5 people are in stable condition," the health ministry said.

Later in the day, the health committee of St. Petersburg specified that nine people of those injured had been released from the hospital for outpatient treatment. Eight people are still in the hospital in serious condition, and the rest remain in a state of moderate severity or in a satisfactory condition, the authorities said.

St. Petersburg resident Daria Trepova, who is suspected of the assassination of Tatarsky, was declared wanted by the Russian Interior Ministry. The authorities have opened a criminal case under the article of committing heinous murder using a publicly dangerous method.