MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Oil reservoirs caught fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory overnight, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Thursday.

"The fire of tanks with oil products at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district has been confirmed," Kondratyev said on Telegram.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was fighting the blaze at the site, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger.

The governor specified that 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished.

Later on Thursday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that the fire at the refinery had been caused by four drones that had crashed on the facility. One of the drones did not explode, the source added.

On Wednesday morning, another oil tank was also caught on fire at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian Investigative Committee said the blaze had been caused by a drone.