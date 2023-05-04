UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Oil Reservoirs Caught On Fire At Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Territory - Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

UPDATE - Oil Reservoirs Caught on Fire at Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Oil reservoirs caught fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Territory overnight, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Thursday.

"The fire of tanks with oil products at the Ilsky oil refinery in the Seversky district has been confirmed," Kondratyev said on Telegram.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was fighting the blaze at the site, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger.

The governor specified that 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished.

Later on Thursday, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that the fire at the refinery had been caused by four drones that had crashed on the facility. One of the drones did not explode, the source added.

On Wednesday morning, another oil tank was also caught on fire at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian Investigative Committee said the blaze had been caused by a drone.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Governor Russia Oil Krasnodar Tank SITE

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

18 minutes ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

1 hour ago
 UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#03 ..

UAE government launches &#039;Machines can See&#039; Summit visualising future o ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

2 hours ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.