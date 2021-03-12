KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) One Afghan soldier was injured in a car bomb blast that suicide attackers staged in the central province of Maidan Wardak, the ministry of interior said on Friday.

"Two suicide attackers staged a car bomb blast close to a special force base in Maidan Wardak," the ministry said, adding that a soldier was injured.

The attack was followed by clashes between the special forces and the Taliban radical movement, a source told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, another Afghan soldier and the commander of the first brigade of the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, Muzamil Safi, were killed in clashes with the Taliban group in the southern province of Kandahar, a source from the 205th Corps told Sputnik.

Violence and clashes continue to ravage the Central Asian country despite the launch of the intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha last September. Meanwhile, the Afghan armed forces continue to regularly report on special operations against Taliban, who now control three-fourths of the Afghan land, according to Russia's Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.