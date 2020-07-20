UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:50 AM

UPDATE - One Dead, Eight Others Injured After Shooting in Washington DC - Police

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) One person died and at least eight others were injured as a result of a shooting in Northwest Washington, police told Sputnik.

"It looks like there were confirmed nine victims ... We are still waiting to confirm the exact number of individuals that suffered from gunshot wounds," a police spokeswoman told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the spokeswoman, the victims are all adults, no children were hurt. One of the injured has died.

"Our homicide unit is on scene," the police spokeswoman told Sputnik, confirming that there was one deceased individual.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that there was a female among the injured and that two of the injured remain in serious condition.

"It appears like it was a targeted shooting. At the end of the day we had nine folks that were taken to local hospitals, two of them are in serious condition, one of them was pronounced dead and the remainder have been described as [having] non-life threatening gun-shot wounds," Chief Newsham told reporters on Sunday, the briefing was broadcast live by the DC Police Department on Twitter.

According to Newsham, police are now checking surveillance cameras to see if they can get some clear video footage of the Sunday shooting.

"We need to do something about gun violence. If you look at our crime stats right now we actually have a reduction in violent crime in our city but gun violence is a real problem," Newsham told reporters.

Police are now searching for three African-American males who drove away from the scene of the crime, a police spokeswoman told Sputnik.

The shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon in the area of 14th Street and Spring Road NW, in Washington D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

