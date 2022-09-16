MOSCOW/BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday that two civilians sustained injuries and one died after Ukrainian troops shelled the town of Valuyki in Russia's Belgorod region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Valuyki. Air defense systems are activated, but there is destruction on the ground. A substation was damaged, and the city's power supply was disrupted. Eight detached houses on Shkolnaya Streets and three cars were engulfed by fire. According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed. Medical assistance is being provided to two injured people at the site," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The governor added that social facilities are being connected to backup power sources.

The press office of the Belgorodenergo regional energy supplier told Sputnik on Friday that the power supply in Valuyki and the neighboring villages was disrupted after the shelling of the substation, adding that the company personnel at the substation was not injured.

The company added that engineers are rerouting power supply to backup sources, with socially critical facilities being connected to backup power grids first and foremost.

Belgorod Deputy Governor Konstantin Polezhaev said on Telegram that the power supply to the town of Valuyki and nearby villages has been restored. Waterworks facilities have been reconnected to the power grid, and the water supply will be restored in full in the nearest future.