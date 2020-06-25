UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - One Of Largest Japanese Travel Companies Closes About 17% Of Its Offices In Country - NHK

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

UPDATE - One of Largest Japanese Travel Companies Closes About 17% of Its Offices in Country - NHK

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) One of Japan's largest travel companies H.I.S. decided to close 80-90 out of its 530 offices in the country, the NHK television channel reported citing the company.

The company occupies a niche of economy class group tours, and is also engaged in the sale of airline tickets.

The closure of 80-90 out of 530 offices, which is 16-17 percent, was caused by the fact that according to the financial report of the company, for six months the losses amounted to 3.4 billion Yen (about $31 million) due to cancellation of tours over the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The company is carrying out a reduction in expenditures on personnel and advertising, has cut salaries for senior executives and summer bonuses for employees.

In total, the saving regime will lead to a reduction in spending by 20 billion yen ($186 million).

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 473,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 9.1 million.

In line with Johns Hopkins University's data, the global case tally tops 9.4 million, with over 482,000 deaths and more than 4.7 million recoveries.

