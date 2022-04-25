UPDATE - One of Two Children From KAZU 1 Tour Boat Found Unconscious - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) One of the two children who were on board the KAZU 1 tour boat that went missing off the coast of Hokkaido has been found unconscious, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The child was found about 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) east of Shiretoko Peninsula, by local fishermen who have joined the search and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, NHK reported on Monday that the child was later confirmed dead.

On Sunday, Japanese media reported that 10 people from the KAZU 1 boat had been found and were all confirmed dead.

Nine of the 10 people were found in the water or on nearby rocks about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away from the location where the boat signaled its emergency, according to Kyodo.

The KAZU 1 cruise boat sent a distress signal on Saturday, after it left the Utoro port on Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands. The boat was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members.

A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the boat's suspected location, but rescuers were unable to find the vessel. The cause of the accident remains unknown.