UPDATE - One Palestinian Killed in Clash With Israeli Army on Gaza Strip Border - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) A clash between the Palestinians and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the border of the Gaza Strip and the Jewish state has left one Palestinian killed, according to media reports.

The victim is a 26-year-old man, Al Aqsa radio broadcaster reported on late Thursday. The incident took place in the Jabalia refugee camp.

The IDF has confirmed to Sputnik that the soldiers have opened fire during the clashes.

"More than 1,000 protesters have gathered near the security fence in the Gaza Strip. Participants of the clashes are throwing explosives and burning tires.

The IDF soldiers deployed in the area are using various means to disperse the protesters, including the fire with live ammunition of the 22-mm caliber when needed," the IDF said.

The clashes on the Israeli-Gaza Strip border have been underway for several days and have already left two Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead.

The Palestinian protesters are demanding the suspension of the Gaza strip blockade, the opening of the border crossings, and the green light for the reconstruction of the enclave after the May hostilities.