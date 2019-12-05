UPDATE - One Person Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting at Pearl Harbor Shipyard - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) One person was killed, at least three people were injured in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at the eponymous US military base in Hawaii, two of those injured are in critical condition, the Hawaii news Now portal reported.

According to the portal, there are civilians among the victims.

The situation was taken under control, it added.

The shooting happened at Drydock 2, witnesses told the portal. One witness said he saw the shooter, who was in sailor's uniform, had shut himself.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) said on Twitter its security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the shipyard.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m., access to the base is closed, it added.