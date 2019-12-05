UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - One Person Killed, 3 Injured In Shooting At Pearl Harbor Shipyard - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - One Person Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting at Pearl Harbor Shipyard - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) One person was killed, at least three people were injured in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at the eponymous US military base in Hawaii, two of those injured are in critical condition, the Hawaii news Now portal reported.

According to the portal, there are civilians among the victims.

The situation was taken under control, it added.

The shooting happened at Drydock 2, witnesses told the portal. One witness said he saw the shooter, who was in sailor's uniform, had shut himself.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) said on Twitter its security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the shipyard.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m., access to the base is closed, it added.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

7 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

7 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

7 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

8 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.