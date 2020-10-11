UPDATE - One Person Shot, Killed in Denver Amid Dueling Demonstrations - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) One person was killed in a shooting in Denver, Colorado, as protests were underway in the city, police said.

"Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Courtyard by the Art Museum. 1 victim transported to the hospital their condition is unknown, 1 suspect in custody," Denver Police said on Twitter on Saturday, adding in a later tweet that "2 suspects are now in custody" and that "this shooting is now being investigated as a Homicide."

On Saturday afternoon a pro-police and an anti-police rally were underway at Denver's Civic Center Park. It is unclear whether the shooting was directly related to the demonstrations.

"We're hopeful that as soon as possible we can get the factual information out as to what led to this, who the individuals involved were," Division Chief Joe Montoya told reporters on Saturday.

Denver police said in a Twitter update that only one of the detained suspects was directly connected to the shooting.

"Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available," police said.

Montoya said that police could not confirm the shooter's or the victim's affiliations, but said the incident started as a verbal altercation. The police chief did confirm that the victim was a male and that he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Two guns and a mace can were found at the scene of the shooting, according to Denver police.