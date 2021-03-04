UPDATE - Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya Suggests Finland Open Embassy in Belarus - Press Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The leader of the opposition in Belarus, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya suggested that Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto open an embassy in Belarus "after free elections," Tikhanovskaya's press service said in a statement.

Finland has an embassy office in Belarus, which is operated by the Finnish Embassy in Vilnius.

The opposition politician is in Helsinki from March 1 to 4, where she met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Sanna Marin, former President Tarja Halonen, OSCE PA Honorary President Ilkka Kanerva and representatives of the Finnish parliament. Then Tikhanovskaya plans to go to Switzerland.

"During her meetings with Finnish politicians, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya ... suggested that the Finnish foreign minister consider opening a Finnish embassy in Minsk after free elections, develop a long-term plan for bilateral cooperation between Finland and democratic Belarus," according to a statement on Tikhanovskaya's website.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9, 2020. According to the Central Election Commission, President Alexander Lukashenko won them with 80.

1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition claimed Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters died.

The Belarusian opposition demands new elections and initiates the expansion of international sanctions against Minsk, previously adopted by Western countries. In Belarus, criminal cases have been opened against a number of members of the opposition coordinating council created on the initiative of Tikhanovskaya. Tikhanovskaya, who left for Lithuania after the elections, is also a defendant in the case of the creation of an extremist group and an attempt to seize power.