UPDATE - Opposition Supporters Gather at Tent Camp in Central Yerevan Ahead of Parliament Session

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Opposition supporters are arriving at the tent camp set up in downtown Yerevan, near the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The camp, consisting of roughly a dozen tents, was set up at the roadway of the Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, not far from the parliament, which is set to convene for a session at 11 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT). Around 200 opposition supporters spent the night in the camp, they were burning bonfires to keep warm. In the morning, new groups of opposition supporters began to arrive there with food and warm clothes.

Police officers on duty are keeping order. The police blocked car movement along the avenue.

According to the correspondent, a convoy of police buses was seen near the parliament building ahead of the planned start of the session.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.