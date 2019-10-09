UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Organization Of American States Condemns Violence During Protests In Ecuador

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

UPDATE - Organization of American States Condemns Violence During Protests in Ecuador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Organization of American States (OAS) condemned on Tuesday the violence during the protests in Ecuador and called on all the involved parties to settle their differences via dialogue.

"The OAS General Secretariat firmly condemns the acts of violence, recorded within recent days in Quito. Kidnappings of police officers and servicemen, as well as destruction and looting of social property, burning cars and attacks on ambulance vehicles, are absolutely unacceptable," OAS Secretary General Luis Leonardo Almagro Lemes said in a statement.

OAS has also called on all the parties to resolve the disagreements via negotiations with respect for the supremacy of law.

Later, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said that a number of Latin American countries had expressed support for Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.

"Amid the public order disturbances taking place in the brother republic of Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay and Peru express their firm opposition to all the attempts to destabilize the legally established democracy as well as decisive support for the steps, made by President Moreno to restore peace and order with the tools provided by the constitution and law," the ministry said in a statement.

The Andean nation has been rocked by protests after Moreno unveiled economic reforms, which are part of an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund.

In response, transport unions announced a nationwide strike that left the country paralyzed for days. Clashes with police forced Moreno to declare a state of emergency and move the seat of the government out of the capital.

Related Topics

Police Democracy Vehicles Quito Guatemala Argentina El Salvador Ecuador Brazil Paraguay Peru Colombia All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

2 hours ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.