UPDATE - Orient Shield US-Japanese Military Drills Starting In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:10 AM

UPDATE - Orient Shield US-Japanese Military Drills Starting in Japan

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Japan and the United States are beginning large-scale joint military exercises Orient Shield.

The drills will involve about 3,000 servicemen.

The joint exercises of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the US Armed Forces will be held at Japanese bases and training grounds from June 24 to July 11.

The annual Orient Shield exercise is one of the largest joint maneuvers aimed at improving the effectiveness of joint tactical planning, coordination and interoperability of the armed forces.

In March, the defense ministers of Japan and the United States agreed to increase the coordination of actions of employees of the two countries by conducting highly active joint exercises.

