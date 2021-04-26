UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Oscars Underway In Los Angeles, 'Another Round' Wins Best International Feature Film

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Oscars Underway in Los Angeles, 'Another Round' Wins Best International Feature Film

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The 93rd academy Awards are underway at Union Station in Los Angeles.

The Oscars kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday), according to the ABC broadcast. The ceremony is being held with a limited audience because of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Regina King, director of "One Night in Miami," opened the show.

"Another Round" by Danish film director Thomas Vinterberg won the Best International Feature Film Oscar, while the Best Original Screenplay award went to Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman."

Daniel Kaluuya won the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah."

The Best Supporting Actress Oscar went to ﻿Yuh-Jung Youn for her role in "Minari." ﻿Yuh-Jung Youn became the first Asian woman to win an acting Oscar since 1958.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Young Emerald Los Angeles Miami Women Sunday Oscar Best Asia Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

4 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

5 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

5 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

6 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.