Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:20 PM

UPDATE - OSCE Observers Visit Uzbekistan to Monitor Parliamentary Elections

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) visited one of the polling stations in Uzbekistan amid parliamentary elections in the country, Anna Di Domenico, a representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The OSCE mission is set to evaluate the elections' compliance with the organization's commitments and other international obligations and standards, as well as with the country's legislation. Following the elections, it will conclude whether they can be considered to be legal and fair.

According to the representative, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli and Vice-President of the Assembly Kari Henriksen visited polling station number 883 in the capital city of Tashkent.

The chairman of Uzbekistan's Central Election Committee, Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov, told reporters that opposition parties were also welcomed in the parliament.

"We hope that opposition parties appear as it is difficult to ensure the diversity of opinions without opposition in society," he said, adding that the authorities welcome constructive criticism.

This is Uzbekistan's sixth parliamentary election since gaining independence. According to Uzbekistan's electoral law, only political parties can put forward candidates in general elections. In early November, five political parties were allowed to run. The country's Central Election Committee has since registered 750 candidates.

By Sunday afternoon over 7.9 million people have already cast their ballots, which resulted in a 42.2 percent turnout.

