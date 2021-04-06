UPDATE - Over 1 Million Mexicans Inoculated Against COVID With Two Vaccine Doses - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) More than 1 million people participating in the Mexican coronavirus immunization program have been inoculated with two doses of vaccines, the country's Health Ministry said.

"Today we are seeing a significant increase in the number of full vaccine schemes applied - more than 1.174 million people have received two doses or, in the case of single-component vaccines, one dose," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Since the beginning of vaccination, the Mexican authorities have distributed 9.

2 million doses of vaccines, mainly among the elderly and doctors. A massive campaign began in the second half of February.

In Mexico, five different COVID-19 vaccines are used, which are purchased abroad or produced locally: Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V. The overall number of bought and produced doses is 15,163,420.

According to the Mexican Secretariat of Health, 2,445,027 people have been infected since the start of the coronavirus epidemic in the country, with 204,399 deaths. Currently, 22,914 people are sick.