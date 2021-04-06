UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Over 1 Million Mexicans Inoculated Against COVID With Two Vaccine Doses - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:10 AM

UPDATE - Over 1 Million Mexicans Inoculated Against COVID With Two Vaccine Doses - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) More than 1 million people participating in the Mexican coronavirus immunization program have been inoculated with two doses of vaccines, the country's Health Ministry said.

"Today we are seeing a significant increase in the number of full vaccine schemes applied - more than 1.174 million people have received two doses or, in the case of single-component vaccines, one dose," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Since the beginning of vaccination, the Mexican authorities have distributed 9.

2 million doses of vaccines, mainly among the elderly and doctors. A massive campaign began in the second half of February.

In Mexico, five different COVID-19 vaccines are used, which are purchased abroad or produced locally: Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino and Sputnik V. The overall number of bought and produced doses is 15,163,420.

According to the Mexican Secretariat of Health, 2,445,027 people have been infected since the start of the coronavirus epidemic in the country, with 204,399 deaths. Currently, 22,914 people are sick.

Related Topics

Twitter Mexico February Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

6 hours ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

7 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

7 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.