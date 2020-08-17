UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Over 10 Killed In Attack By Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants In Somalia's Capital - Reports

Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) More than 10 people, including government officials, were killed in an attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital of Mogadishu by gunmen suspected to be members of the Al-Shabaab extremist group on Sunday, news website Somali Guardian reported.

According to the news website, the gunmen staged a car blast to pave the way into Elite Hotel, which is located on one of the country's popular beaches, Liido, and then stormed the building.

The newspaper reported that shooting was ongoing inside the hotel. Some 30 people are said to be injured, including Public Works Minister Ahmed Washington, while the Information Ministry's former director of tourism, Abdirisak Abdi, is presumed dead.

Ismael Mukhtar, an official with the Information Ministry, was cited as saying by the Garowe Online news website that two of the gunmen, who had holed up inside the hotel, had been killed by the security forces.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

