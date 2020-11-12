UPDATE - Over 10 Miners Trapped in Collapsed Gold Mine on Colombia - Local Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A landslide has hit a gold mine in the northern Colombian municipality of Barranco de Loba, causing its collapse and leaving 14 miners trapped at a depth of 180 meters (over 590 feet), local authorities said.

"14 miners are currently trapped over the internal collapse in the Fogaje mine," Manuel Ramos, the head of the local settlement, said on late Wednesday.

According to another official, the collapse was caused by the landslide with a depth of four meters.

The rescue services are operating at the site.

Later, the National Mining Agency said that all the 14 miners had been rescued from the debris.

"We confirm the successful rescue of 14 miners, who were trapped in the underground gold mine in the Bolivar Department," the agency wroe on its Twitter page.

Three weeks earlier, a similar incident occurred at a coal mine in the Colombian municipality of Boyaca, with three miners having been rescued from the debris at a depth of 160 meters.