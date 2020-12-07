(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Foreign diplomats in Thailand attended the 10th Celebration of Silk: Thai Silk Road to The World 2020 festival in Bangkok on Sunday in an unusual capacity as models on the runway, showcasing designer clothes made of fine silk.

The annual silk festival coincided with the weekend of Thailand's National Day, Father's Day, and the birthday of Thai King Rama IX on December 5.

"This festival today is part of the nationwide celebration for our National Day, Fathers Day and the birthday of King Rama IX the Great. With great pleasure we award the young designers who won in the annual silk design competition," Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said, handing out the first prize of 200,000 Thai Baht ($6,600) and announcing the catwalk open.

Thai Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome walked first in a traditional Thai costume made of silk.

He was followed by foreign diplomats with their spouses, whose attires contained symbols of the countries they represented, including China, India, Japan, Russia, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, among over 100 other countries, excluding the United Kingdom and the United States.

Due to COVID-19, foreign designers worked remotely at this year's festival, while the sewing works on their designs were carried out in Thailand ” by teachers and students of local universities.

"Our costumes were created by a whole team including eight people. We thanked them for their work and handed thank-you letters from the embassy," Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin, who took part in the show with his wife and son, told journalists.

The order of appearance on the runway was matched with the diplomatic ranks. The entire show continued for about an hour.