UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Over 100 People Detained During Sunday Protests In Belarus - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

UPDATE - Over 100 People Detained During Sunday Protests in Belarus - Rights Group

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Belarusian police have detained at least 104 people attending the Sunday anti-government protests across the country, the Viasna human rights center said in a news release.

The Belarusian opposition holds mass rallies weekly on Sundays, each of them resulting in multiple detentions.

The center published a spreadsheet on its website with information about the known detentions, including Names and sites of arrest. The list currently includes 104 people, detained predominantly in Minsk, but also in such cities as Grodno and Brest.

Among people listed as detained in Grodno are journalists of local news agency BelaPAN Sergey Lyudkevich and Maria Khorevich. According to the rights center's list, there is also a 73-year-old woman, opposition activist Nina Baginskaya, among those detained in Minsk.

Earlier in the day, two Russian journalists were briefly detained and let go in Minsk, where they covered the rallies.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud.

Over the past few weeks, the format of opposition protests in Minsk has changed ” instead of calling one massive rally across the city center, protesters gather for smaller demonstrations scattered across the city's residential areas. Police and security forces with special equipment are normally being deployed to these spots in the morning of the protest day.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Russia Brest Minsk Belarus August Women Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalifa issues law establishing Abu Dhabi Communit ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention and NYUAD sign M ..

2 hours ago

Du announces launch of two new facilities to suppo ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

3 hours ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaibaâ€™s candidacy for pres ..

3 hours ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.