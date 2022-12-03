UPDATE - Over 1,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Getting Trained as Part of EU Assistance Mission - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are currently undergoing military training as part of the European Union Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM).

"Today, #EUMAM has reached its full initial operational capability. 1,100 soldiers are already being trained. The Mission will generate training offers to address Ukrainian needs and we are going to provide resources: ‚¬16 million ($16.8 million) for lethal equipment for training purposes," Borrell said on Twitter on Friday night.

Borrell visited a EUMAM training site in Poland on Friday and met with the first group of Ukrainian trainees there.

In mid-November, the Council of the European Union confirmed the launch of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine and agreed on additional funding to boost the capacity of the Ukrainian military.

The mission is designed to train at least 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that NATO will not be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine, and called for increasing production of ammunition for the alliance and Ukraine.

Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov having stressed that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.