UPDATE - Over 11,400 COVID19 Cases Now Confirmed in Ukraine, Death Toll at 279 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) A total of more than 11,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ukraine, where the death toll from COVID-19 currently stands at 279, the country's Health Ministry informs.

"In the past 24 hours, 550 new cases have been registered," the ministry said in a statement on its official Telegram channel on Saturday. According to the release, seven new COVID-19 deaths were registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

"As of 09:00 on may 2, there are 11,411 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including 279 deaths, 1,498 people have recovered," the health ministry said.

Later in the day, the Health Ministry updated the numbers to 11,913 of confirmed cases as well as 288 fatalities.

Among the 502 newly confirmed cases, 75 are medical workers, Health Minister Maxym Stepanov announced.

"In the last 24 hours, 502 people have been infected. Seventy-five of them are medical workers. For the duration of the pandemic, a total of 2,325 medical workers have been infected," Stepanov said at a Sunday briefing.

Earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the United Nations was seeking $69 million to provide "life-saving assistance" to Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US State Department said on Friday that the United States was allocating $12.1 million in health assistance to Ukraine to help the country's healthcare institutions deal with the spread of COVID-19.