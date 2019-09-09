UPDATE - Over 1,500 British Airways Flights Canceled Over Pilots Strike - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The British Airways company has canceled over 1,500 flights as a result of strikes of pilots scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, media reported Sunday.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, the strikes will affect around 280,000 people and cost 80 million Pounds ($98.2 million).

On August 23, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) announced that it called on its members to strike from September 9-10, and on September 27, following disputes over pay and perks cuts.

The company called on the passengers to stay home if their flight has been canceled.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned Russian citizens about the strikes and massive cancellations.