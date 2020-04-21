UPDATE - Over 2.1Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Over 2.1 million tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Russia so far, with 139,000 people across the country remaining under medical monitoring due to suspicions they may be infected, the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

As many as 89,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Meanwhile, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said earlier in the day that three COVID-19 patients in the capital got well after the transfusion of plasma from donors recovered from the disease. She expressed hope that this type of treatment would help the doctors in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, Russia has reported 47,121 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 405 fatalities and 3,446 recoveries.