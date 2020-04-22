UPDATE - Over 2,700 People Died From Coronavirus in US in Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) More than 2,700 coronavirus patients have died in the United States in the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday, citing its own calculations.

The death toll over the past day was 2,751 compared to 1,433 the day before.

The total number of deaths has topped 45,000 since the start of the outbreak in the country, and more than 824,000 cases have been confirmed.

Globally, according to the university, 2,563,384 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 177,415 deaths and 681,477 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.