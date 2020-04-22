UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Over 2,700 People Died From Coronavirus In US In Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:40 AM

UPDATE - Over 2,700 People Died From Coronavirus in US in Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) More than 2,700 coronavirus patients have died in the United States in the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said Tuesday, citing its own calculations.

The death toll over the past day was 2,751 compared to 1,433 the day before.

The total number of deaths has topped 45,000 since the start of the outbreak in the country, and more than 824,000 cases have been confirmed.

Globally, according to the university, 2,563,384 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with 177,415 deaths and 681,477 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World Died United States March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

6 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

6 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

6 hours ago

Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: ..

7 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

7 hours ago

Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.