UPDATE - Over $27Mln Reimbursed to Corruption Crimes Victims in Russia in 2020 - Chief Investigator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Over 2 billion rubles ($27.06 million) were collected from people who engaged in corruption crimes in Russia in 2020, and their property worth a total of over 8 billion rubles was arrested, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told Sputnik in an interview on the eve of the International Anti-Corruption Day.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated annually on December 9. On this day, UN member states raise public awareness of corruption and report on the implemented measures.

"During investigation, damage worth over 2.3 billion rubles was repaid and defendants' property worth 8.137 billion rubles was arrested," Bastrykin said.

The amount of "voluntarily reimbursed, confiscated and seized" property covers "almost 80 percent" of the damage caused by corruption crimes, the Investigative Committee chief went on to say.

According to Bastrykin, almost 34 billion rubles have been reimbursed to the state and victims of corruption crimes since 2011.