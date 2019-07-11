UPDATE - Over 30 Russian Children of Terrorists on Way to Moscow From Baghdad - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A Moscow-bound plane carrying 33 Russian children, whose mothers have been jailed in Iraq for their involvement with terrorists, has departed from Baghdad, the press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A special IL-76 flight with 33 Russian children on board has departed from the Iraqi capital to Moscow. The landing is scheduled to happen at the Ramenskoye Airport near Moscow," the press office said.

Later in the day, the Russian Health Ministry said that the plane with the children landed in the Moscow airport and that the condition of the passengers was stable.

The children have been sent to the National Medical Research Center for Children's Health, where they will undergo an examination.

If necessary, they will be provided with medical assistance, the ministry added.

The press service of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova told Sputnik earlier in the day that Russia initially planned to evacuate 34 children, aged between 1-4 years. It is unclear why only 33 are on the plane.

In 2017, Moscow embarked on a mission to return home the Russian children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). According to Kuznetsova, her office will complete the mission in August.