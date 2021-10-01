UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Over 350 Flights Canceled At Tokyo Haneda Airport As Typhoon Mindulle Approaches

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Haneda Airport in Tokyo canceled 357 flights on Friday due to powerful typhoon Mindulle approaching the country, according to the international airport's schedule.

Since early Friday, 264 flights departing Haneda and 93 arriving at the airport have been canceled, while several more flights have been postponed.

Over 6,000 households have been left without electricity due to the approaching of typhoon Mindulle that is bringing violent winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the country, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The prefectures of Shizuoka, Kanagawa, Tokyo, Chiba and Ibaraki currently experience power outages, the broadcaster noted.

The typhoon ” the 16th to hit Japan ” is moving along the country's Pacific coast and expected to graze Tokyo and Chiba prefecture on Friday evening. The typhoon is currently moving 150 kilometers (93 miles) south of the island of Hachijo-jima, which is 300 kilometers from Tokyo. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 945 hectopascals, and the wind speed is 45 meters per second (148 feet per second), with gusts up to 60 meters per second.

