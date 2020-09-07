UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Over 40 New COVID19 Cases Reported in Australia's Victoria Ahead of Restriction Easing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) More than 40 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria in the past 24 hours, the Victoria Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports as the state prepares for a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions.

"#COVID19VicData for 7 September, 2020. There were 41 new cases reported and 9 lives lost," the Victoria DHHS said on Twitter on Monday.

This is the lowest single-day increase registered in Victoria since the end of June (41 new cases were reported on June 27).

A day earlier (On Sunday), there were 63 new cases and 5 new coronavirus-related deaths in Victoria.

The state's total death toll stands at over 660, while the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 19,500.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said on Sunday that coronavirus restrictions were going to be eased in the state starting from September 13.

According to the Victoria government website, the first step of restriction easing will include expanded social interaction. The second step will include "social bubbles," visitors and a staged return of education, as well as the reopening of outdoor pools and playgrounds.

In metropolitan Melbourne, Stage 4 restrictions will be in force for another fortnight beyond September 13.

