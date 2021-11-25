UPDATE - Over 40 People Detained in Istanbul During Protests Against Price Rises - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Istanbul police used force against protesters against the growing inflation, more than 40 people were detained, the Duvar news portal reported.

In the Istanbul district of Kadikoy, the police used water cannons against demonstrators who chanted slogans demanding government resignation.

Protesters also gathered in the Avcilar and Bakirkoy districts of Istanbul. The police blocked the square where a rally was planned and demanded that protesters disperse, saying that the district administration imposed a month-long ban on rallies.

On Wednesday, Turkey's General Directorate of Security said criminal cases were initiated over calls on social networks for street protests due to a sharp drop in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira.

After the collapse of the Turkish lira on Tuesday evening, protests were held in Istanbul, Ankara and several other Turkish cities. Protesters shouted slogans demanding resignation of the government and removal of the ruling Justice and Development Party from power. The police took action to disperse the demonstrators.